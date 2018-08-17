BBC Sport - 'Suited and booted' - Turning boxers into style icons

'Suited and booted' - Turning boxers into style icons

Boxers Carl Frampton, Paddy Barnes and Luke Jackson prepare for their upcoming fights at Windsor Park by getting new suits for Saturday night.

The trio visited Belfast tailor Chris Suitor for their fittings and explained why it has become an important part of their 'fight week'.

"Boxers normally turn up to weigh-ins in tracksuits but I suppose when you get a nice new suit you always feel good [about yourself] so that's how we do it," said Frampton.

Top Stories