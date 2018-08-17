BBC Sport - Carl Frampton to show the world he's "still got it"

Carl Frampton to show the world he's "still got it"

  • From the section Boxing

Belfast boxer Carl Frampton wants to show the world he has "still got it" by beating Australian Luke Jackson at Windsor Park on Saturday night.

The 31-year-old said he felt good after the weigh-in for the featherweight contest and was pleased that he can now focus fully on the fight.

Frampton, who weighed in at 126lbs, was keen to send a message to the world's top featherweights, saying the only prediction he would make is that he will win the fight.

Top videos

Video

Carl Frampton to show the world he's "still got it"

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Fury fight will happen insists Wilder

  • From the section Boxing
Video

'You'll not see a better catch than that all season!'

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Stokes is desperate to play cricket again - Root

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Why is Alonso retiring from F1?

Video

Nigerian cheerleading team: 'We Are Family!'

Video

Peacock back in step for Tokyo 2020

Video

Alli's goal celebration has got everyone trying it

Top Stories