Carl Frampton to show the world he's "still got it"

Belfast boxer Carl Frampton wants to show the world he has "still got it" by beating Australian Luke Jackson at Windsor Park on Saturday night.

The 31-year-old said he felt good after the weigh-in for the featherweight contest and was pleased that he can now focus fully on the fight.

Frampton, who weighed in at 126lbs, was keen to send a message to the world's top featherweights, saying the only prediction he would make is that he will win the fight.