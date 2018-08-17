BBC Sport - Fury fight will happen insists WBC heavyweight champion Wilder

Fury fight will happen insists Wilder

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder says he will fight Tyson Fury later this year providing the Englishman beats Italy's Francesco Pianeta in Belfast on Saturday night.

"As soon as he gets this guy out of the way, it's done. That's how simple it is," said Wilder, 32, after he arrived at the weigh-in for Fury's contest.

"When two fighters want to fight each other, it will happen."

Wilder's manager Shelly Finkel told BBC Sport the bout will be in "November or December in New York or Las Vegas".

