Wilders TEAM are thinking they've made the right choice to catch Fury early whilst he's slow and his timings off. Trouble is it won't be come the fight he'll be firing on all cylinders for this one. Fury isn't phased by any of this lot he was sparring Bartley Gorman at age 3! Big John Fury would give Wilder a run for his money and I wouldn't bet against him either.
Don’t why people rate Wilder so highly. No boxing style has fought no one and was very very lucky to get past a 45 year old ish Ortiz. I fancy Fury to pick him apart AJ is another matter though. Fury will have to be at his very best for that one
I think Fury needs more time and that Wilder knows his best chance is to fight him early in his comeback. If Fury gets tagged he is in trouble. However, Wilder is there to be outboxed. He is very basic and Fury can mess with people big time. I think this has already started and doubt Fury showed all he can do, last night. It's a strange fight this.
I am so made up that Wilder has agreed terms with Fury. That might be a boxing match even I might pay for.
@395 It not like he just turned pro, he was a undefeated World Champ, and still remains undefeated, so he has more legitimacy than any other ranked fighter. I doubt the WBC will have any issues sanctioning this fight. Also, I don't think it shows Wilder as a fraud taking on Tyson Fury, it is a hugely risky fight for him, I believe the winner of this Fight will go on to become the Undisputed champ.
@392 You can’t beat a bit of casual racism upvoted by 3 fellow tubes
I know people think this fight is too soon for Fury, but Fury is a pressure fighter and there is no one out there that is going to be a stern enough challenge. I think Fury feels that this is the easier of the two options and is why he is going for it. I think if Parker hadn't already lost his title, then that would have been the next fight for Fury.
How Fury gets a title shot after only 2 fights back is a joke.just shows you Wilder wouldnt fight anyone half decent because fear of losing..what a fraud this guy is..
388. It is crazy that Whyte isn’t given that opportunity... despite beating better fighters than wilder ...
Wilder is winning nothing, he has a punchers chance, not much more than that. He has a hugely padded record. He'll also be going into the fight the smaller man, something he has never had to do, that requires a bit more foot work, harder to generate power and against someone who is more skilled in one hand than all the fighters he has fought before. Fair play if he does win, but I doubt it
