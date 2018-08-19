Carl Frampton: Belfast boxer keeps a 'cool head' to deliver Windsor Park victory

Media playback is not supported on this device Frampton will face Warrington after Jackson corner throws in towel

Carl Frampton says he kept a "cool head in a hot kitchen" as he overpowered Luke Jackson on Saturday night.

The Belfast boxer dominated the Windsor Park bout and dropped his opponent in the eighth round before the Jackson's corner threw in the towel in the ninth.

The victory sets up a potential meeting between Frampton and IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington.

"He is riding on the crest of the wave at the minute," said Frampton of Leeds native Warrington

"It's a good fight and not an easy one. I believe it's a big fight."

Both boxers share promoter Frank Warren, who confirmed that the fight would take place before Christmas.

"It's a dream fight. Both have got great sets of fans, you can imagine what the atmosphere is going to be like," said Warren.

"They are both in their prime, that is going to be the best domestic fight for many years."

Media playback is not supported on this device 'I want to be a champion' says Frampton

Warrington, who was ringside at Windsor Park to watch the bout, said he was looking forward to defending his belt against a former two-weight world champion.

"I have got a lot of respect for him but this is boxing and you want to fight the best," said Warrington, who has yet to return to the ring since upsetting Lee Selby to take the IBF crown at Elland Road in May.

With the fight set to take place in England, it will be the first time in two years that Frampton has fought on the road - his last three bouts all taking place in Belfast.

Showing superb shot variety, Frampton wore down his opponent to ensure his first stoppage since February 2015.

"I never took my eye off Luke Jackson. He wanted to believe I was overlooking him," said the interim WBO featherweight world champion.

"I dictated the pace with my jab and I was trying things out."

Media playback is not supported on this device 'I didn't come here for an Ulster breakfast' - Josh Warrington

It was a night Frampton had dreamt of for years, filling the home of Northern Ireland's football team with a raucous 24,000-strong crowd.

"I was watching myself on the big screen during the ring walk and I was smiling at myself," Frampton laughed.

Tyson Fury defeated Francesco Pianeta following a 10-round heavyweight contest at Windsor Park to set up a showdown against American WBC title holder Deontay Wilder.

"Both fights will happen before the end of the year. They have to," Warren confirmed.

"Obviously the fight with Tyson will take place in the States and this one [Frampton-Warrington] we've got to sort it out.

"There's a couple of things to sort out but the fight is on, they want it, we want it and we'll make it happen."