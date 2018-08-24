Billy Joe Saunders to defend WBO middleweight title against Demetrius Andrade in Boston

Billy Joe Saunders won his title against Andy Lee in 2015

Britain's WBO middleweight world champion Billy Joe Saunders will defend his title against American Demetrius Andrade on 20 October in Boston.

Both fighters are unbeaten and Saunders has successfully defended his WBO belt three times in the past three years.

"We are the two best fighters in the division," Saunders, 28, said.

"I am number one and I will prove it. There is smoke and mist around the middleweight division. When it clears up I will be standing there."

Speaking at a media conference in Boston on Friday, Andrade added: "It's going to be the biggest fight of the year. Billy Joe is a great fighter - ugly looking and he can fight. I always come through though."

Saunders' last bout was a unanimous points win over Canadian David Lemieux in December, taking his record to 26 wins and no losses. Andrade, a two-time former light-middleweight world champion, has a similar record - winning all 25 of his fights.

In June, Saunders pulled out of a world title bout against fellow Briton Martin Murray after injuring his hamstring.

The fight had already been postponed before that when Saunders suffered a hand injury, and Murray called the former Olympian a "hypocrite".

On the undercard on 20 October is Ireland's Katie Taylor who will defend her IBF and WBA lightweight titles against Cindy Serrano from Puerto Rico.