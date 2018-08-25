James Tennyson vows to shock champion Tevin Farmer in IBF world-title fight

Tevin Farmer (right) landed the IBF super-featherweight title earlier this month by beating Billy Dib in Sydney

Belfast boxer James Tennyson has vowed to shock champion Tevin Farmer in their IBF super-featherweight world-title fight in Boston on 20 October.

Tennyson travelled to Boston for a news conference promoting the bill headlined by Billy Joe Saunders' WBO middleweight bout with Demetrius Andrade.

"Boston is a great place," said Tennyson, 25, at Friday's event.

"But it's going to become a lot better when I come over here on fight night and become champion of the world."

Farmer, 28, lost four of his first 12 professional fights but the American regrouped to climb up the world super-featherweight ratings before landing the title by beating Australian Billy Dib in Sydney earlier this month.

James Tennyson (right) landed the European and Commonwealth titles earlier this year by beating Martin Joseph Ward

Farmer says he will 'bring pain' to Tennyson

The Maryland native told Tennyson that he has no intention of surrendering the title that he won in Sydney.

"I'm coming to bring the pain. Make sure, you bring your 'A' game buddy," said Farmer.

"I don't know much about my opponent but people don't make it to this level for no reason. I know he's definitely going to come to fight."

Tennyson, has had 22 wins and two losses in his professional career and he catapulted into world-title contention in May when he recovered from an early knock down to stop Martin Joseph Ward in their European and Commonwealth titles bout.

The Northern Irishman is on a six-fight winning streak since he lost to Ryan Walsh in 2016 but will be making his first appearance in the United States when he fights at the TD Garden.

Taylor says Boston bill will be 'like homecoming'

Ireland's IBF and WBA women's lightweight champion Katie Taylor was also in Boston to promote the defence of her titles against Puerto Rico's Cindy Serrano, which is also on the bill.

"This is going to feel like a homecoming fight for me because of all the Irish people here," said Taylor.

"I just want to thank Cindy for taking this fight."

The bill was originally planned for Chicago before the decision was taken to move it to Boston.