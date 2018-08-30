Hughie Fury prepared for crucial Kubrat Pulev bout in Bulgaria

Pulev (right) beat Britain's Dereck Chisora in 2016 and was due to face Anthony Joshua in 2017

British heavyweight Hughie Fury says he will need to be the "real deal" to beat Bulgaria's Kubrat Pulev in his own "back yard" on 27 October.

Fury, 23, faces Pulev in Sofia with the winner set to move closer to a shot at the IBF world title - currently held by Britain's Anthony Joshua.

Pulev, 37, says he is "already in beast mode" for the Arena Armeec bout.

"The fact that Hughie Fury is coming to Bulgaria when many others ran away speaks volumes," said Pulev.

"I suggest he stops thinking about the world title for a moment and comes prepared for a real battle."

Pulev has one on his last two outings at the Arena Armeec venue and has beaten Briton Dereck Chisora on his way to compiling a record of 25 wins from 26 bouts.

His only defeat came against Wladimir Klitschko in 2014 and he was close to facing Joshua last October until an injury late in his training camp ruled him out.

Fury, who claimed the British title by beating Sam Sexton in May, says he has to beat fighters of Pulev's calibre if he is compete for a world title again, having lost to New Zealand's former world champion Joseph Parker for the IBF belt in 2017.

"I know I've got to be the real deal to beat him," said Fury, who has 21 wins from 22 outings. "I believe I'm going to do that in his back yard where others trembled at the thought of it."