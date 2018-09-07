World Boxing Super Series: Top seed Burnett to face Donaire in Glasgow on 3 November

Burnett is the WBA's bantamweight champion and also previously held the IBF belt before vacating it

Northern Ireland's Ryan Burnett will fight Nonito Donaire in the World Boxing Super Series at Glasgow's SSE Hydro on Saturday 3 November.

Josh Taylor will take on Ryan Martin on the same bill as the fighters begin the quest for the Muhammad Ali Trophy.

Number one seed Burnett faces Donaire in an Ali Trophy Bantamweight Quarter-Final for the WBA 'Unified' World Championship and WBC Diamond Title.

"I want to prove I am the best by beating the best," said Burnett.

"The WBSS has given me the opportunity to achieve that dream. Donaire is a great fighter - I have always admired him but now I must prepare to beat him," added the Belfast boxer.

Northern Ireland's undefeated bantamweight Burnett is the reigning WBA super world champion and as top seed chose to fight four-weight world champion Donaire.

The fight with Burnett will mean a prompt return to Northern Ireland for Donaire, who was beaten by Carl Frampton at the SSE Arena in April.