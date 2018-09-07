Carl Frampton unmoved by renewed interest in Leo Santa Cruz trilogy

Leo Santa Cruz reclaimed his WBA title by beating Carl Frampton in January 2017

Carl Frampton has welcomed the renewed talk of a Leo Santa Cruz trilogy fight but remains focused on a possible world title bout against Josh Warrington.

WBA featherweight champion Santa Cruz has predicted their much-anticipated third fight will take place in 2019.

But Frampton is refusing to get carried away by the speculation as focuses on arranging a match up against IBF holder Warrington before Christmas.

"I didn't really read much into that [Santa Cruz] comment," said Frampton.

"It was kind of like a throw-away comment. I watched the interview, but it's been said before.

"It doesn't get me filled with excitement suddenly. Considering I was the one that was constantly talking about that fight, I purposely stopped talking about it because I felt like I was sounding like a broken record.

"But it's good that he's maybe plucked up a little bit of courage and he's opened his mouth.

"So whether it happens or not, who knows, but I would love it next year."

Carl Frampton and Josh Warrington both work with boxing promoter Frank Warren

Warrington fight remains the priority

The Northern Irishman is not allowing Santa Cruz's comments to distract him from his more immediate task of a showdown with Warrington before the end of 2018.

Frampton's ninth-round stoppage of Australian Luke Jackson in August has set up the prospect of a showdown with Warrington, who was ringside at Windsor Park to watch the former two-weight world champion in action.

Although nothing has been signed by either boxer as yet, Frampton remains optimistic that a deal will be agreed that will see him challenge for another world title before Christmas.

A victory against Warrington would also give the Belfast boxer a stronger bargaining position when it comes to the possible Santa Cruz decider.

"If I go into the new year with a world title then it makes the Santa Cruz fight much easier fight to make," added Frampton.

"You have a bit more pulling power, unification fights are always big, and obviously it would be a unification fight and the decider in a trilogy so it would be a huge fight."