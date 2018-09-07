BBC Sport - Carl Frampton unmoved by renewed interest in Leo Santa Cruz trilogy

Carl Frampton has welcomed the renewed talk of a Leo Santa Cruz trilogy fight but remains focused on a possible world title bout against Josh Warrington.

"He's maybe plucked up a little bit of courage and he's opened his mouth" said Frampton.

The Northern Irishman is not allowing Santa Cruz's comments to distract him from his more immediate task of a showdown with Warrington before the end of 2018.

