Carl Frampton has welcomed the renewed talk of a Leo Santa Cruz trilogy fight but remains focused on a possible world title bout against Josh Warrington.
"He's maybe plucked up a little bit of courage and he's opened his mouth" said Frampton.
The Northern Irishman is not allowing Santa Cruz's comments to distract him from his more immediate task of a showdown with Warrington before the end of 2018.