Amir Khan scores unanimous points win over Samuel Vargas in Birmingham

Amir Khan survived a second-round knockdown to maintain momentum in his comeback to the sport with a unanimous points win over Samuel Vargas.

The Briton, 31, floored his Colombian-born rival with a straight-right in the first round but took an overhand right late in the second to touch down.

The bell arrived to save Khan, who scored another knockdown in the third before the pace gradually slowed.

He maintained control to earn a 119-108 119-109 118-110 victory.

