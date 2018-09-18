James Tennyson: Belfast fighter 'living every boxer's dream' in build-up to world title fight

Tennyson captured European and Commonwealth titles on the David Haye and Tony Bellew undercard at the O2 Arena in May.

James Tennyson says he is "living every boxers dream" as he prepares for his IBF super-featherweight world title fight next month.

The Belfast boxer will take on American Tevin Farmer on the undercard of Billie Joe Saunders' bout with Demetrius Andrade in Boston on 20 October.

"I have been working hard since I was seven years old and this is what it all boils down to," said Tennyson.

The 25-year-old has won 22 of his 24 professional fights.

Tennyson was given the world title shot after recovering from a second-round knockdown against Martin Joseph Ward in May to claim Commonwealth and European belts.

"Being dropped really built me up as a character," said Tennyson, who has stopped his last five opponents.

"I climbed off the canvas and gave a good account of myself. That win got me to where I am now."

It will be a first title defence for Farmer, 28, who won the vacant IBF belt in August with an emphatic points win and has not been defeated since 2012.

Britain's WBO middleweight world champion Saunders will headline the show at TD garden in the fourth defence of his belt in a hugely anticipated match-up with undefeated American Andrade.

Unbeaten lightweight world champion Katie Taylor will defend her WBA and IBF belts on the same bill on against Cindy Serrano.

"Obviously the are a lot of Irish roots there," Tennyson said.

"I've been told it will be like fighting in a home away from home. The support is going to be unbelievable and it's exciting to make my US debut there."