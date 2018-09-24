Tony Bellew v Oleksandr Usyk: Briton says he has punch to stop undefeated 'monster'

Oleksandr Usyk (left) will defend his WBO, WBC, WBA and IBF world cruiserweight titles against Tony Bellew in Manchester on 10 November

Tony Bellew says he is fighting a "monster" in Oleksandr Usyk - but feels he can knock out the undisputed cruiserweight world champion.

Bellew fights the Ukrainian, who has won all 15 of his professional fights, at the Manchester Arena on 10 November.

"I'm going up against the monster, the man no one really wants to fight," said the Briton, 35.

"I have the one thing he doesn't have, and that is a punch that can switch lights off within a blink of an eye."

Bellew, who is dropping down to cruiserweight after twice beating David Haye at heavyweight, added: "Just one wrong step, one wrong manoeuvre, and it's over.

"He is an amazing fighter. I will not admire him, I will fight with everything I've got.

"You will have to nail me to the floor to keep me there - and you could do it, I'm not stupid, but I don't think you can."

The pair faced off in Manchester on Monday, having posed in the ring at Wembley during Anthony Joshua's win over Alexander Povetkin on Saturday.

"He passed a comment after Saturday's stare down, and the comment that he passed was he thinks I am arrogant," added Bellew.

"He says he believes I am arrogant, but it is not arrogance he sees. For the first time in his whole career he sees a man looking back at him that believes he can win, and not a man who believes he is just going to lose."

Usyk, 31, became the first boxer in history to hold all four major world championships at cruiserweight - WBO, WBC, WBA and IBF - when he beat Murat Gassiev to win the World Boxing Super Series in July.

"I was on my honeymoon and for one reason or another I was stood there watching Oleksandr beat up Gassiev on a mobile phone," Bellew said. "He then he made the ultimate sin; he says my name.

"It didn't take long. As soon as he said my name, I knew. The world is going to write me off, but the more you write me off, the more I want to fight."

'I promise, this will maybe be my last one'

Bellew has indicated that November's bout may be his last before retirement - although refused to say so outright.

The Liverpool fighter has lost only two of his 33 bouts, the most recent defeat coming in December 2013 against Canada's Adonis Stevenson.

He said: "If I don't stop now, [my wife] will divorce me after four or five months and that's not the plan.

"Babe, if you're watching this, I promise you this will maybe be my last one."

On the undercard, Wales' undefeated prospect Joe Cordina will have the opportunity to claim the British lightweight title when he takes on Scott Cardle.

Ryan Walsh and Isaac Lowe will have a rematch for the British featherweight title, following their draw in February.