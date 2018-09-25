Joe Calzaghe posts heartfelt tribute to late father Enzo

Enzo Calzaghe celebrates with son Joe after he beat Bernard Hopkins in Las Vegas in 2008

Joe Calzaghe has issued a heartfelt tribute to his father Enzo, who passed away on 17 September.

Enzo coached Joe in an unbeaten career, during a highly-successful father-son sporting relationship.

Enzo died aged 69 after a life in which he became one of boxing's most decorated trainers.

His funeral will be held on Friday, 28 September.

Joe's full tribute read: "Dad I miss you so much. Thank you for always being there for me.

"I'm blessed having you as my dad and my best friend. You were my teacher, mentor and will always be my hero.

"You picked me up when I didn't believe in myself, and you made me believe. Without you nothing would have been possible.

"I thank God you were with me by my side all the way through my life.

"You supported me through the highs and lows and taught me how being a great dad should be.

"You will be missed every day. You are always in my heart & will continue to be by my side throughout my life.

"I love you always and forever dad."