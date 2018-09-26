Callum Smith v George Groves: Victory will be 'pinnacle of my career' - Groves

Groves beat Chris Eubank Jr in February on points to progress to the Super Series final

World Boxing Super Series final Venue: King Abdullah Sports City Arena, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia Date: 28 September Time: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live text commentary on BBC Sport website

WBA world super-middleweight champion George Groves says beating Callum Smith in the World Boxing Super Series final would be the pinnacle of his career.

Groves, 30, will defend his world title against the unbeaten Liverpudlian, 28, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Friday.

The winner will also lift the Muhammad Ali Trophy as Super Series champion.

"This tournament, people are very excited about it and it will become a prestigious thing to be associated with," Groves said.

"I've been in some real big fights as a professional, numerous world title fights and recently became WBA world champion and number one in the division.

"So I have to make sure I win it, stake my claim and I believe it will be the pinnacle of my career so far."

The winner will also claim the Ring Magazine title, an honour which only changes hands when specific criteria are met. Only Great Britain's Joe Calzaghe and American Andre Ward have held the title at super-middleweight.

The contest will be Groves' first since he out-pointed Chris Eubank Jr in the tournament's semi-final in February, despite dislocating his shoulder in the final round.

"The shoulder is working," added Groves, who has 28 wins from 31 bouts. "It took a long time to get back to full fitness but everything has gone as good as it possibly could."

Both fighters told Wednesday's final news conference that the bout - which will be covered with live-text commentary on the BBC Sport website - will not go the distance.

Groves' trainer Shane McGuigan added: "I believe Callum is a much better fighter than Eubank Jr and George will have to be better on the night. George has the experience and I think that will tell."