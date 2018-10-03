AIBA bans ex-president CK Wu and former executive director Ho Kim for life

CK Wu was in charge of the AIBA for 11 years before stepping down in November 2017

Amateur boxing's governing body has issued life bans to ex-president CK Wu and former executive director Ho Kim.

The International Boxing Association (AIBA) made the ruling after a report documented what it describes as "gross negligence and financial mismanagement of AIBA affairs and finances".

Wu and Kim have both denied any allegations of wrongdoing.

AIBA will seek "ratification" of its decisions at its congress in Moscow in November.

Wu was in charge of the AIBA for 11 years before being provisionally suspended in October 2017. He stepped down a month later, with he and AIBA issuing a joint statement saying they would "withdraw and terminate all related pending procedures before civil courts and AIBA disciplinary commission".

Wu was replaced as AIBA president by Gafur Rakhimov, who has been described by the US Treasury Department as "one of Uzbekistan's leading criminals".

Earlier this year, International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said he was "extremely worried" about AIBA's governance and finance procedures.

Despite that, AIBA said it was "confident" the sport will be at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Meanwhile, Franco Falcinelli has been suspended from AIBA's executive committee for what the organisation describes as "offending conduct".