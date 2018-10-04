Michael Conlan to fight Nicola Cipolletta in Las Vegas on 20 October

Adeilson dos Santos on the defensive as Michael Conlan throws a punch in their fight in Belfast in June

Belfast featherweight Michael Conlan will return to the ring against Italy's Nicola Cipolletta in a Las Vegas contest on 20 October.

Ex-world amateur champion Conlan, 26, has won all eight of his professional fights, with his last victory coming against Adeilson dos Santos in June.

"It's always been a dream of mine to fight in Vegas," said Conlan, a bronze medallist at London 2012.

"The Conlan Revolution is rolling into Sin City and ready to turn it green."

Former Italian featherweight champion Cipolletta, 30, has won 14 of his 22 bouts and secured a second-round win over Jozsef Ajtai in his last appearance.

The eight-round fight will be on the undercard of Ryota Murata's WBA middleweight title defence against Rob Brant at Park Theater at the Park MGM.