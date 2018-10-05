Andrew Selby: Welsh boxer set for world title eliminator

Andrew Selby
Andrew Selby is the younger brother of former world champion Lee Selby

Welsh boxer Andrew Selby could be in line for a world title shot after the World Boxing Council announced him for a final eliminator.

Selby is set to face Julio César Martinez with the winner receiving a chance to fight WBC flyweight world champion Cristofer Rosales.

Selby, who has just been reinstated after a difficult year, beat Rosales in Cardiff in May 2017.

Champion Rosales stopped Belfast's Paddy Barnes at Windsor Park in August.

