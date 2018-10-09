Anthony Ogogo: British middleweight targets return after eye injury

Anthony Ogogo, who appeared in Strictly Come Dancing in 2015, has not fought for the past two years

British middleweight Anthony Ogogo says he retains his dream of being a world champion as he continues his recovery from a serious eye injury.

The 2012 Olympic bronze medallist, 29, has not fought since fracturing his eye socket in two places in his first professional defeat in October 2016.

Ogogo has since had five operations and is targeting a return despite not yet being ready to make his comeback.

"Ultimately, I could've died that night in the boxing ring," he said.

He told BBC Look East: "If I can achieve my dream and get back in the boxing ring and become world champion, that in itself gives so much inspiration to so many people around the country and world."

Ogogo had won his first 11 pro fights before being retired by his corner in the eighth round against Craig Cunningham with blurred vision.

The Suffolk fighter says he was 78% visually impaired at the time and had been told by some doctors that he would never box again.

"My eyes were literally pointing in different directions. I was being hit with punches I didn't know were coming," he said.

"It's been a testing couple of years - I've been very down - I've had to remortgage my house to pay for different surgeries in America, it's been really, really tough.

"I've trained my absolute backside off to become world champion, I'm not going to let a doctor tell me what I can and can't do."