Liam Williams to challenge James Metcalfe on Warrington-Frampton undercard

Liam Williams has won 18, lost two and drawn one of his professional bouts

James Metcalf will defend his WBC International super-welterweight title against Liam Williams on 22 December.

The bout at the Manchester Arena will be on the undercard of Josh Warrington's IBF featherweight defence against Carl Frampton.

"I'm really happy the fight has been made," said former WBO challenger Williams.

"I love being involved in competitive fights and you won't find a better stage to be in a good fight."

Williams, from the Clydach Vale in Wales, is continuing to rebuild his reputation after back-to-back defeats to former WBO super-welterweight champion Liam Smith in 2017.

The 26-year-old beat Darryl Sharp in April 2018, before splitting with trainer Gary Lockett to join Dominic Ingle.

Williams' first win under the new regime was a second-round stoppage of late replacement Craig Nicholson at the Vale Sports Arena in Penarth, Cardiff, in September.

That took Williams' record to 18-2-1 and booked December's encounter with Metcalf, who has an unbeaten 18-0 professional record.

"JJ [Metcalf] reminds me of when I fought Ronnie Heffron," Williams said.

"He was supposed to be this serious pressure fighter, a lot of people raving about him and I made him retire sitting on his stool after six rounds and I think it's going to be a similar story with JJ."