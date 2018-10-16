Scott Harrison wants third world title win

Scott Harrison hopes to add to his two world featherweight title wins

Scott Harrison says his aim is to win a world title for a third time.

The 41-year-old is scheduled to return to the ring on 8 December in Glasgow against an as yet unnamed opponent and wants a title fight within a year.

He admits he did not think he would be in this position at his lowest ebb in prison but now, as he prepares for his first fight in five years, sees no reason why he cannot return to the top.

"There were a lot of dark times, very, very dark times," Harrison said.

"There were a couple of times when I thought I'd never be able to come back or get an opportunity to come back. So, I'm glad to be back and I've got to take my opportunity.

"My motivation first and foremost is to provide for my family. And the second is to win the world title again - I believe I've got what it takes."

'I'm not bitter with anybody'

Harrison twice won the WBO featherweight title but has been in and out of jail in the UK and Spain over the past decade, and was finally released in July after being sentenced to four years for assault.

But he now feels he "can concentrate on boxing 100%".

"The path's now clear," he added. "It can be done. I don't see why it can't. The only reason I wasn't world champion was because I was sent to Spain. I was undefeated in my second reign, all is needed is the opportunity.

"I've not got a lot of time left so I'm looking forward to enjoying the rest of my career and hopefully win the world title again and make a few quid as well.

"I'm in a good place mentally and physically, and I feel in good condition as well. I'm just looking forward to 8 December, getting back to work. I've not boxed in five years so it's going to be a terrific night and I can't wait.

"I believe if you do something wrong, you get punished for it. I'm not bitter with anybody, I'm just looking to the future - what's happened, happened. There's nothing I can do about it. I've lost a lot of time in my career and in prison away from my family.

"I promised Stacey and the weans I'll win the world title again so it's definitely going to happen."