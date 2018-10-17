David Haye signs deal to promote former heavyweight rival Dereck Chisora

Haye and Chisora were separated by a fence prior to their fight in 2012

British heavyweight Dereck Chisora has partnered with David Haye in a management deal six years after they were involved in a brawl in Munich.

The pair drew criticism for a fight at a news conference after Chisora's 2012 defeat by Vitali Klitschko.

Haye punched Chisora while holding a bottle and went on to knock out his rival in a bout five months later.

But Haye, 38, now believes he can "maximise" the 34-year-old's potential in a management capacity.

Chisora - who scored a surprise win over Carlos Takam in his last bout in July - feels Haye is the "perfect man to take me to another level".

'Beef replaced by respect'

It is not yet clear if the management deal will see Chisora part with promoter Eddie Hearn.

Hearn has been negotiating a rematch for Chisora with Dillian Whyte, who beat him in one of the most eye-catching heavyweight contests of recent years in December 2016.

Haye says he hopes that bout - which would likely take place on 22 December - can still come to fruition.

"I am at a point in my career I know I cannot afford to make mistakes," said Chisora. "I am not playing, I am not cutting corners or looking for the short cuts.

"I have realised I need to live the life of a professional if I am to achieve what I know I am capable of. There will be no more late nights partying, drinking, getting distracted by stuff that will simply move me away from my dream."

Bad blood between the two saw them separated by a fence at media events prior to their bout at Upton Park in July of 2012.

But Haye, who retired in June, will now play a part in shaping Chisora's career, which has been revitalised by his win over Takam.

Haye tweeted: "Boxing is a sport where inside those ropes, beef can be squashed and replaced with the type of respect forged between two warriors in the heat of battle."