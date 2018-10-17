Jason Quigley: Unbeaten Donegal man aims for 15th straight win in California

Ballybofey man Jason Quigley is now based in Dominic Ingle's Gym in Sheffield

Donegal boxer Jason Quigley will aim for a 15th straight win when he defends his North American Federation title in California on Thursday night.

Middleweight Quigley is taking on Mexican 39-year-old Freddy Hernandez who lost a world welterweight challenge against USA's Andre Berto in 2010.

Quigley, 27, has fought only once in the last 20 months since beating Glen Tapia to win the NABF title.

He suffered a broken hand in that contest which later required surgery.

The Ballybofey man returned to the ring in March as he earned a sixth-round stoppage win over Daniel Rosario.

Former world amateur silver medallist Quigley will be fighting in Indio where he has boxed on five previous occasions - including his March 2017 win over Tapia.

The 10-round bout will headline the Golden Boy bill at the Fantasy Springs Resort & Casino.

Quigley is still promoted by Oscar de la Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions despite relocating from Los Angeles last December to Dominic Ingle's Sheffield-based gym.

Early in his career, Hernandez earned a number of notable victories but he has lost seven of his last 11 contests and the Irishman will be expected to maintain his unbeaten record despite the Mexican's greater experience at the top level.

Hernandez has been plagued by cuts in his career which suggests that Quigley could be well-placed to deliver the 11th stoppage win of his career.