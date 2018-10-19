Hughie Fury v Kubrat Pulev: British champion hopes IBF eliminator leads to Anthony Joshua

Hughie Fury says his father Peter has put him through a testing training camp ahead of the International Boxing Federation title eliminator

British heavyweight Hughie Fury says he has sacrificed seeing his family to prepare for a bout he hopes will lead to a shot at Anthony Joshua.

Fury, 24, will face Bulgaria's Kubrat Pulev in Sofia on 27 October, in a final eliminator for the IBF world heavyweight title.

The winner will be in line for a bout with IBF, WBA and WBO champion Joshua.

"That's the fight I want," Fury said. "I'd take him as soon as possible."

Fury was beaten in his only world-title shot to date by New Zealand's Joseph Parker in September 2017, who went on to lose the WBO title to Joshua in March.

But Fury fought back and won the British title against Sam Sexton in May before accepting the chance to face Pulev - a man only beaten by Wladimir Klitschko in a 26-fight career.

The Briton told BBC North West Tonight: "You have to take the losses and make them help you move forward in life. It's a true saying, what doesn't kill you makes you stronger and that's what it has done to me.

"This is just one fight away to getting to where I need to be and what I want in life."

Pulev, 37, claims heavyweights Dillian Whyte and Jarrell Miller turned down the chance to face him. He currently sits second in the IBF rankings, with Fury third.

Fury has boxed in Bulgaria during his amateur career and says he is fully prepared to do so again, this time in his opponent's home city.

"I probably haven't seen half my family during this camp," he said. "It's been like being in prison - away from things, off the mobile phone and no social media.

"Camp has been like torture. Its been very hard work. People don't see what happens behind the scenes, the discipline and focus you have to put into this game."