James Tennyson: Belfast boxer stopped in fifth by champion Tevin Farmer

Farmer's body shots proved too good for the big-punching Tennyson

Belfast's James Tennyson was stopped in the fifth round by champion Tevin Farmer in the IBF super-featherweight world title fight in Boston.

Tennyson, 25, was initially floored in the fourth round, and shortly after going down again the referee stopped the bout at the TD Garden.

It was Tennyson's third defeat in what was his 25th professional contest.

American Farmer, 28, was making the first defence of the title he won by beating Australian Billy Dib in July.

Farmer said he now wanted to fight WBA champion Gervonta Davis in a unification contest.

Earlier on the Boston bill, three-time Irish amateur champion Sean McComb from Belfast saw off Carlos Galindo with a third-round stoppage.

The 26-year-old super-lightweight has won all four of his professional fights.

Meanwhile in Las Vegas, Michael Conlan made it nine pro wins from nine by stopping Nicola Cipolletta.

The Belfast featherweight dominated his Italian opponent and the referee called a halt in the seventh.