Katie Taylor: Dominant Irish woman beats Serrano to retain world titles

Katie Taylor was on top throughout the fight at TD Garden

Former Olympic champion Katie Taylor has successfully defended her world titles with a unanimous points victory over Cindy Serrano in Boston.

The 32-year-old Irish boxer won all 10 rounds to retain the IBF and WBA belts.

It was a first defeat in six years for former champion Serrano from Puerto Rico who has never been knocked out.

Five-times world amateur champion Taylor, who clinched gold at London 2012, has won all 11 of her fights since turning professional in 2016.

Such was the ease of her latest success, Taylor at one stage goaded 36-year-old Serranto to come forward.

All three judges scored it 100-90 for the champion from Bray who is expected to be in action again in December.