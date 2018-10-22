Michael Conlan and Paddy Barnes to fight on Frampton-Warrington bill in Manchester

Michael Conlan has made an impressive start to his professional career

Belfast fighters Michael Conlan and Paddy Barnes have been added to the undercard of December's fight between Carl Frampton and Josh Warrington.

Featherweight Conlan made it nine wins from nine professional bouts by beating Nicola Cipolletta on Saturday.

"I am really excited to be fighting on the same card as my stablemate and friend Carl Frampton," he said.

Barnes returns to the ring after his WBC world flyweight title defeat by Cristofer Rosales in August.

It was a first professional loss for the two-time Olympic medallist after winning his five previous contests.

Conlan, 26, dominated Italian opponent Cipolletta in Las Vegas and the referee called a halt in the seventh.

He added: "I am looking to step up in class and reach 10-0 as a pro by Christmas. The Conlan Revolution rolls into Manchester!"

Opponents for the Belfast pair have yet to confirmed for the 22 December bill at the Manchester Arena.

Unbeaten light heavyweight contender Steven Ward, who has won all nine professional fights, is another Belfast boxer on the undercard.

IBF world featherweight champion Warrington takes on former two-weight world champion Frampton in the headline fight.