Claressa Shields: Scotland's Hannah Rankin to face Olympic champion in Kansas

Hannah Rankin has had lost two of her seven professional bouts

Scotland's Hannah Rankin will face double Olympic champion Claressa Shields in a WBC world title fight in Kansas next month.

Classically-trained bassoon player Rankin, from Luss on the banks of Loch Lomond, has had just seven pro bouts.

Her last fight - her first in the US - was in August, when she lost by unanimous decision to Alicia Napoleon for the WBA super middleweight title.

The contest will take place at the Kansas Star Arena on 17 November.

American Shields, 23, will defend her IBF and WBA World Middleweight championships and will be looking to add the vacant WBC belt.

Rankin, 28, beat Sanna Turunen in Paisley in June to claim the WBC silver middleweight belt.