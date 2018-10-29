Josh Warrington v Carl Frampton: Oscar Valdez wants unification bout with winner of Manchester showdown

Valdez beat Argentine Matias Rueda to claim the WBO belt in 2016

WBO featherweight world champion Oscar Valdez says that he wants to fight the winner of the Josh Warrington v Carl Frampton fight in a unification bout.

IBF champion Warrington will make a first defence of his belt against Frampton in Manchester on 22 December.

"I have always said that I want to fight the best," said undefeated Mexican Valdez.

"Frampton and Warrington are both big names in the sport. I'm ready to fight the winner and unify titles."

In April Frampton defeated Nonito Donaire to become the mandatory challenger for the WBO belt, however the bout was not able to go ahead due to Valdez breaking his jaw in a unanimous points win over Scott Quigg.

"We're looking at 12 January for Valdez to fight," his promoter Bob Arum told ESPN.

"Assuming he wins that fight, then we would put him in with the Frampton-Warrington winner. I've already talked to Frank Warren (promoter to both Warrington and Frampton) about that."

Yorkshireman Warrington sensationally clinched the world title against Lee Selby in front of a home crowd at Leeds United's Elland Road football ground in May.

The bout at Manchester Arena will be Frampton's first outside his home city of Belfast since he losing his WBA belt to Leo Santa Cruz in Las Vegas at the beginning of 2017.