Joe Cordina: Welsh lightweight withdraws injured from Scott Cardle bout

Commonwealth flyweight champion Joe Cordina is unbeaten in his eight professional fights

Welsh lightweight Joe Cordina has been forced to pull out of his fight against former British title holder Scott Cardle because of injury.

The unbeaten 26-year-old, who has a 8-0 record, was due to fight on 10 November at Manchester Arena.

That would have seen Cordina fight on the undercard of Tony Bellew's challenge to WBO, WBC, WBA and IBF cruiserweight king Oleksandr Usyk.

Cordina last fought in August, beating Sean Dodd for the Commonwealth title.

A replacement opponent for Cardle in Manchester has yet to be announced.