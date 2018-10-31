World Boxing Super Series: Josh Taylor feels confident and 'like King Kong'

Josh Taylor (left) faces Ryan Martin (right) at Glasgow Hydro

World Boxing Super Series semi-finals: Josh Taylor v Ryan Martin Venue: The Hydro, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 3 November

Josh Taylor feels "like King Kong" and is "super confident" he will beat Ryan Martin on Saturday and reach the World Boxing Super Series semi-finals.

The Scot and American will put their unbeaten records on the line at Glasgow's Hydro for the right to face Russia's Ivan Baranchyk.

Taylor is ranked second in the world at super lightweight and is favourite to beat a man 29 places below him.

"The Hydro's my home and every fight I'm getting stronger," Taylor said.

"The fans believe in me and there's no way anyone's going to beat me there. I don't feel any pressure at all. I love these big events. When the big occasions arrive, I turn up and I thrive under the big lights.

"I feel like King Kong. I am super confident. I'm in the best shape of my life."

Ohio's Martin is unconcerned about being considered the underdog against his Prestonpans opponent.

He describes 27-year-old Taylor as "a good boxer, a good fighter" but says is he sticks to his game plan, he can win.

Northern Ireland's Ryan Burnett also faces Filipino Nonito Donaire in a bantamweight quarter-final of a tournament being billed as the Champions League of boxing.

Organiser Kalle Sauerland, who expects a crowd of 6,000 on Saturday, says that makes it more than just about money.

"The Super Series is about finding out who is the best in the weight classes," he said. "The guys up here will show us who is the best bantamweight and who is the best light heavyweight in the world."

Of Taylor and Martin, Sauerland added: "We have two undefeated gladiators. Young, hungry guys who want to make it to the top."