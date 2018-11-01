Whyte v Chisora: British heavyweights set for O2 Arena bout in December

British heavyweights Dillian Whyte and Dereck Chisora will fight at London's O2 Arena on 22 December, two years after a brutal first encounter.

The pair contested one of the most eye-catching bouts of 2016, with Whyte narrowly taking a split-decision win.

Whyte, 30, has since picked up four wins, notably against former WBO world champion Joseph Parker in July.

On the same card Chisora, 34, ensured he remained among the division's elite with a stunning win over Carlos Takam.

Trailing on points, Chisora produced an eighth-round stoppage win that breathed life into his career. He has since signed a deal to be managed by former heavyweight world champion David Haye and insists he will add focus to his boxing.

He has pursued a rematch in recent months, while Whyte has again been left frustrated in the division.

The London fighter is highly ranked but a shot at a world title has eluded him with Anthony Joshua forced to defend his titles against Alexander Povetkin in September, and WBC champion Deontay Wilder tied into a lucrative bout with Tyson Fury on 1 December.

Should Whyte win for a second time, his name is likely to feature prominently on the list of prospective opponents for Joshua, who has Wembley Stadium booked for 13 April but is without an opponent.

Joshua inflicted the only defeat of Whyte's 25-fight career in 2015. Chisora has a record of 29 wins and eight defeats.

