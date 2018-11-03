World Boxing Super Series: Freak injury ends Ryan Burnett's title reign

Donaire last fought at Bantamweight in 2011

Ryan Burnett was forced to surrender his WBA bantamweight title after suffering a bout-ending back injury in the World Boxing Super Series quarter-final against Nonito Donaire.

The Belfast fighter was not able to throw right hands in the fourth and retired upon conclusion of the round.

Donaire now picks up the WBA and vacant WBC diamond belt.

The former four-weight world champion will face WBO champion Zolani Tete in the semi-final.

After the third round Burnett could be heard telling trainer Adam Booth: "I can not move it. I can not throw a shot there,".

After attempting a right hand in the fourth the formerly undefeated 26-year-old dropped to his knees before seeing out the rest of the round.

Fans denied a close encounter

Burnett shaded the early rounds against an opponent who had not fought at 118lb for seven years.

Confident in his own upper-body movement, Burnett appeared unperturbed when cornered by Donaire and landed successful shots of his own with consecutive left-right combinations.

The veteran Filipino, whose last fight ended in defeat to Burnett's compatriot Carl Frampton, enjoyed the better of a third round which did enough to suggest the crowd were in for a close contest.

Donaire, clearly the bigger man at bantamweight, walked down his opponent at every opportunity while Burnett, without a knockout in his last seven wins, seemed content to operate on the back foot while landing stylish combinations.

Burnett dropped to the canvas in the fourth round after attempting to throw a right hand

'Not the way I would like to win'

Unable to answer the bell for the fifth, Burnett was treated with oxygen in the ring before leaving the SSE Hydro in Glasgow on a stretcher.

"As a warrior and as a fighter, Burnett is an amazing fighter," said Donaire, who immediately moved to comfort his opponent after the fight was ended.

"Early on he just kept coming at me. A win is a win and it wasn't the way I would like to win but he's an amazing fighter."

Despite entering the WBSS as number one seed in the Bantamweight competition, Burnett has now not only lost his existing world title but also the opportunity to become undisputed world champion, a title which will be bestowed upon the winner of the Ali Trophy.

Donaire held the WBC and WBO bantamweight titles in 2011 before eventually vacating the titles in favour of a move up to 122lb.

He will now face Tete, who defeated Russian Mikhail Aloyan in their quarter-final last month, in early 2019.