World Boxing Super Series: Josh Taylor beats Ryan Martin to book semi-final title shot

American Ryan Martin offered little as he lost his unbeaten professional record to Josh Taylor

Josh Taylor earned a super-lightweight title shot against IBF champion Ivan Baranchyk in the World Boxing Super Series semi-final after stopping Ryan Martin at Glasgow's Hydro.

The Scot, 27, utterly dominated the bout and stopped 25-year-old American Martin in the seventh round.

Taylor is now unbeaten in 14 professional fights and inflicted Martin's first loss in 23 outings.

Should Taylor defeat Baranchyk, he will fight for the WBA title in the final.

Super Series 'risk' yields rich rewards

Taylor himself acknowledged that there was danger with his first foray into Super Series knockout boxing as he seeks to claim a world title.

"Every fight is a risk," he said in the build-up. "I see it as an opportunity to become world champion sooner than I thought."

Despite being mandatory challenger to Jose Ramirez and his WBC belt with a professional record of 13-0-0, manager Barry McGuigan plotted a different path for the Prestonpans fighter - one that potentially carried rich reward.

With Saturday's fight against Martin coming at the quarter-final stage, there was much more than the Muhammad Ali trophy at stake in this tournament. Lying in wait next is Baranchyk and the IBF belt, with the added lure of a WBA belt on the line in the showpiece if he gets there.

That's all with Ramirez still to come.

Composed, clinical and in control

In front of around 6,000 spectators, Martin provided a resilient yet passive test to the home favourite before he was deservedly beaten.

In the opening moments a series of body blows were landed on the American, who barely flinched as the punches came one way.

It was a theme that continued as Martin's high guard attempted to block Taylor's advances, a quick combination to the body and head in the third from the Scot bringing a roar from the subdued crowd that their man was finding his groove.

Still, though, the stoic and statuesque Martin offered little amid Taylor's onslaught. His red gloves contributed only the odd jab, Taylor's quick hands time and again thudded against the torso of his opponent with a neat uppercut in the fifth making it's way to Martin's jaw to rouse the fans again.

As the sixth round came and went with a brief flutter from the American, the feeling was it would only be a matter of time before Taylor would break through. The anxious home support did not have long to wait.

The Scot landed a series of head shots and as Martin's guard slipped, a decisive blow with the left struck the American who staggered backwards.

While clutching the back of his head, he was exposed to Taylor's flurried attack, only for referee Victor Loughran to step in.

Martin was left reeling and exposed after Taylor connected with a spree of blows to the head

'Mature Taylor has world at his feet' - analysis

Taylor said there was no chance anyone was beating him in the Hydro, and this simply wasn't a contest.

The Scot described Martin as a really good fighter, but the American showed no evidence of the 22-0-0 record that earned him this quarter-final slot. He was outfought and outclassed.

We have come to expect a mature and accomplished performance from the former Commonwealth Games gold medallist, but this was another step up in his display, despite the poor show from Martin.

The Hydro may be his home for now, but you already feel Taylor has the world at his feet.