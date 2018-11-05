Kell Brook to return against Michael Zerafa on 8 December at Sheffield Arena

Brook wants to fight compatriot Amir Khan in 2019

Kell Brook will fight for the first time since March when he faces Michael Zerafa in front of a hometown crowd in Sheffield on 8 December.

Brook, 32, had been due to return against Brandon Cook on 28 July, but had to pull out because of injury.

The ex-welterweight champion hopes to set up a fight with Amir Khan.

"I'm delighted to be back in front of my people. I want to close the year in special fashion and set up some blockbuster fights in 2019," he said.

"I was ringside for Amir Khan's last fight, so let's see if he'll be there on 8 December, or will he be too shook for Brook?"

In his last fight, 'The Special One' beat Sergey Rabchenko inside two rounds to claim the vacant WBC silver super-welterweight title.

Brook has 26 knockouts in his 39-fight career, which includes two defeats.

Australia's Zerafa has a record of 14 knockouts in his 25-fight career, with two losses.