Ricky Burns stops Scott Cardle in third round at Manchester Arena

A telling Ricky Burns right hand sent Scott Cardle to the canvas in their Manchester duel

Scotland's Ricky Burns hopes there are still "big fights out there" for him and has pledged to "fight anyone at all" after stopping Scott Cardle.

The 35-year-old felled his compatriot with a devastating third-round right hand that ended the lightweight bout.

The pair were fighting on the undercard as Tony Bellew challenges Oleksandr Usyk for the WBC, IBF, WBA and WBO cruiserweight titles in Manchester.

The victory was three-weight world champion Burns' quickest since 2011.

"I don't feel any different to I did when I first laced up the gloves," the Scot told Sky Sports.

"I'm always waiting for that phone call, so hopefully there's some big fights out there for me still. I will fight anyone at all, it doesn't bother me."