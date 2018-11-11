Bellew loses to undisputed champion Usyk

Tony Bellew failed in his attempt to become undisputed cruiserweight world champion when he was stopped by Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk in Manchester.

Usyk, the IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO champion, floored Bellew in the eighth round and referee Terry O'Connor waved off the count before he got to 10.

Bellew was ahead on two judges' scorecards - by three rounds and one round - with the third having it level.

The former WBC champion, 35, said it would be the last fight of his career.