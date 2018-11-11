'It's over' - emotional Bellew bows out

Tony Bellew said his boxing career was "over" but insisted he had surpassed his dreams and "won in life" during an emotional news conference following defeat by Oleksandr Usyk.

Bellew, 35, briefly said he felt a "failure" because of his eighth-round stoppage defeat against the undisputed cruiserweight world champion.

"It's definitely over, you'll not see me in a ring again," added Bellew.

"Now I just want to be normal, so please leave me alone."