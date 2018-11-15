Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder: Ricky Hatton and Freddie Roach to work Briton's corner

Ben Davison (left) made it clear he will still train and guide Tyson Fury on 1 December

Former two-weight world champion Ricky Hatton and Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach will work in Tyson Fury's corner when he faces American Deontay Wilder.

Briton Fury, 30, takes on the WBC world heavyweight champion in Los Angeles on 1 December but will still be trained and guided on the night by Ben Davison.

Roach - who has trained Manny Pacquiao - says he will take care of cuts at the Staples Center bout.

Hatton, 40, will also join the team as Fury bids to recapture a world title.

The former boxer now trains fighters at his Hyde-based gym, including Fury's younger brother Tommy. His addition to the team, along with Roach, prompted some on social media to speculate as to whether Davison's role may change on fight night.

But Davison said he had asked Roach himself, adding: "Don't look into it too much. I'm in charge, I'm Tyson's trainer, what I say goes. But what better second could you get than Freddie? Simple as that. Ricky will be with us also."

Tyson Fury shared an image with Davison (right) at Roach's Wild Card Boxing Gym in Los Angeles

Roach, who has trained Miguel Cotto, Bernard Hopkins and Amir Khan in addition to Pacquiao, works out of his Wild Card Boxing Club in Los Angeles, and currently coaches Manchester's Scott Quigg.

Fury has based his training camp at altitude in Big Bear, California, but has recently spent time sparring at the Wild Card Gym, where he said he decided to invite Roach on to his team.

"It's always good to have experience in the corner," Fury said. "It's always good to have a wise hand in the corner, and it's going to be to my advantage."

The British fighter - a former IBF, WBO and WBA world heavyweight champion - defends a record of 27 wins from 27 bouts, while 33-year-old Wilder has 40 wins from 40.