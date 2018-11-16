Whyte-Chisora: Charlie Edwards to fight Cristofer Rosales on undercard

Charlie Edwards beat Anthony Nelson in June to take his professional record to 13 wins and one defeat

English flyweight Charlie Edwards will fight for a world title for the second time when he faces WBC champion Cristofer Rosales next month.

The bout is on the undercard of the Dillian Whyte-Dereck Chisora contest at London's O2 Arena on 22 December.

Edwards, 25, was stopped in the 10th round of his first world-title bout against John Riel Casimero in 2016.

"I won't be wasting this opportunity. I've come on a lot since the Casimero defeat," he said.

Edwards, who has won all five of his fights since facing Casimero, added: "I can't wait to step up to that level again."

Edwards last fought when he faced Anthony Nelson in June, while Rosales handed Paddy Barnes his first defeat as a professional when they met in August.

"Rosales is a tough man but he's beatable and we're already working on a gameplan," Edwards added.

"I'm heading into this fight with the experience of already challenging for a world title and that will benefit me greatly."