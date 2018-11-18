Hannah Rankin: Scottish boxer loses to Claressa Shields by unanimous decision
Hannah Rankin failed in her bid to win the IBF, WBA and WBC middleweight titles, losing on points to Claressa Shields in Kansas.
The 28-year-old was aiming to become the first female boxer from Scotland to win a world title.
However, American Shields won by unanimous decision to retain her unbeaten record.
All three judges at the Kansas Star Arena and Casino scored the 10-round fight 100-90.
Rankin, from Luss, held her own in the opening round but was rocked by a right hook in the second as Shields began to show her quality.
Shields, 23, continued to dominate with the jab, and again landed a heavy right in the seventh.
A dogged Rankin rallied in the ninth but had to withstand a heavy barrage in the final round as her opponent looked for a knockout.