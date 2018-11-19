European Union Boxing Championships: England top team table with four gold medals

From the section

Pat (left) and Luke McCormack both fought at the 2018 Commonwealth Games

England earned four gold medals to finish top of the European Union Boxing Championships team rankings in Spain.

Twins Luke and Pat McCormack claimed the light-welterweight and welterweight titles, beating Paolo di Lernia of Italy and Spaniard Youba Sissokho respectively.

Benjamin Whittaker took gold with a win over Romania's Paul Andrei Aradoaie at light-heavyweight.

Frazer Clarke beat Bulgaria's Petar Belberov to win at super-heavyweight.

Ireland's Kurt Walker also won gold as he overcame England's Peter McGrail at bantamweight.

McGrail, along with compatriots Calum French, Carl Fail and William Cawley, lost their finals to claim silver medals.