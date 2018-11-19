World Championships: Michaela Walsh beaten in last 16 by defending champion

Walsh has won a Commonwealth Games silver and European Championship bronze this year

Commonwealth Games silver medallist Michaela Walsh has bowed out of the World Championships in Delhi at the last-16 stage.

The Belfast featherweight was edged out on a 4-1 verdict by Italy's defending champion Alessia Mesiano.

Walsh defeated Mesiano by unanimous decision at the European Championships earlier this year on her way to clinching the bronze medal.

Cavan flyweight Ceire Smith also suffered a narrow last-16 defeat.

Three of the judges scored the fight level at 28-28 with the two others scoring it 29-27 to Smith in her bout with Japan's Namiki Tukimi.

But under the rules, the judges who had called the fight level then had to make a further decision and they all sided with Tukimi.

What made the decision even more galling for Smith was that the Japanese fight received a public warning in the final round for punching Smith in the back of the head.

Two Irish fighters will fight for medals on Tuesday.

Dundalk woman Amy Broadhurst will take on home fighter Kaur Batth in the quarter-finals of the light-welterweight division after beating Armenia's Ani Hovsepyan on Monday.

2016 world light-welterweight silver medallist Kellie Harrington will fight Canadian Caroline Veyre in the lightweight quarter-finals.

Harrington defeated another home hope Sarita Devi on a 3-2 verdict on Sunday.