Manny Pacquiao v Adrien Broner: WBA welterweight fight set for January

Manny Pacquiao has a record of 60 professional wins, seven defeats and two draws

Manny Pacquiao's defence of his WBA world welterweight title against Adrien Broner will take place on Saturday, 19 January 2019, it has been confirmed.

The contest against the American four-weight world champion will be held at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

The Filipino, 39, has also reiterated his desire for a rematch against Floyd Mayweather, who beat him in 2015.

Mayweather, 41, has not fought since he beat Irish mixed martial artist Conor McGregor in 2017.

Pacquaio's belt is a secondary title, as the holder of the 'super' title, Keith Thurman, is recognised as the champion of the division by the WBA.

Pacquiao said at Monday's announcement: "When Floyd and I met in Japan [in September] we talked and he said he wants to come out of retirement to fight me."

The American will fight Japanese kick boxer Tenshin Nasukawa in a three-round exhibition contest on New Year's Eve in Tokyo.

On his contest against Broner, Pacquiao said: "I chose Broner, because I believe we can have a good fight and entertain the fans - we cannot underestimate him.

"I want to prove I'm still in boxing. I want to entertain people.

"My opponent is fast and a [high] calibre fighter. We have to work hard and train hard for this fight."