World Amateur Championships: Welsh boxer Lauren Price misses out on final
- From the section Boxing
Welsh boxer Lauren Price missed out on a place in the middleweight final at the Women's World Amateur Championships in New Delhi.
She lost to Nouchka Mireille Fontijn of Netherlands on a split points decision.
The 24-year-old, who was the only British boxer remaining in the Championships, gave a good account of herself against the number one seed.
Price was already guaranteed a bronze medal following victory over Poland's Elzbieta Wojcik in the quarter-final.
Price won Commonwealth Games gold in April 2018.