Ireland's Kellie Harrington wins world gold medal in Delhi

Kellie Harrington edged a tight verdict over Thailand's Sudaporn Seesondee in the lightweight final in Delhi

Irish boxer Kellie Harrington has clinched lightweight gold at the Women's World Championships in Delhi.

The Dubliner earned a 3-2 split decision verdict over Thailand's Sudaporn Seesondee in a tight contest.

Harrington, 28, becomes only the third Irish boxer to win a world amateur title with the feat previously achieved by Katie Taylor and Michael Conlan.

In 2016, Harrington won a silver medal in the light-welterweight division at the World Championships.

It was hard to separate the fighters after a cagey opening round in Saturday's final.

Harrington landed a big right hand in round two but the Thai fighter responded with some decent punches.

Seesondee attempted to go on the attack in the final round but the Irish woman finished strongly which may have proved the difference in the end.