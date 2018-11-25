Boxing: Kristen Fraser first Scottish woman Commonwealth champion

Kristen Fraser posted on Twitter after defeating Ellen Simwaka

Kristen Fraser became the first Scottish woman to win a Commonwealth boxing title after defeating Malawi's Ellen Simwaka in Aberdeen.

Fraser took the vacant bantamweight belt when Simwaka quit on her stool at the end of the fifth round after being hurt by a body shot.

Aberdonian Fraser, 30, stretched her unbeaten record to six fights.

Her 21-year-old opponent Simwaka had previously only lost two of her 13 fights.