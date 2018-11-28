Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury: Press conference descends into chaos

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury exchanged insults on stage

Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles Date: Saturday, 1 December (local) Coverage: Listen to full commentary, live from Los Angeles, early on Sunday morning, on BBC Radio 5 live and the BBC Sport website.

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder's final news conference descended into chaos as they clashed on stage three days before their heavyweight bout in Los Angeles.

After a packed final news conference in which Fury's words saw Wilder grow visibly more irate, the pair began pushing during a face off.

Their teams got involved, prompting 60 seconds of mayhem.

Fury removed his shirt as security intervened, before the duo and their entourages were cleared from the stage.

What had started with both men hyping the Staples Center bout developed into an exchange of insults, with both men promising a knockout.

Speaking while barechested to BBC Sport's Mike Costello, Fury added: "I took my shirt off to get involved and frightened them all away.

"Everyone thinks the rivalry is fake but they can guess again as it nearly went off again.

"Wilder thought he needed to spit in my face or whatever he was doing, shouting. He feels pressured, you can see the pressure he is under out there."

What prompted the chaos?

After both men left the stage, one journalist could be heard describing the scenes as "crazy".

After opening speeches by each fighter, Fury seemed to grow into proceedings and elected to stand to answer questions, during which he questioned why American Wilder's profile was small in his homeland despite his status as WBC world heavyweight champion.

"On Saturday night the whole world will know him as the person who Fury knocked out," said the Briton, 33.

"Up until he had 30 fights he was reserved. This swagger is not genuine, it's fake - a snide and a fraud. I look at him and don't see a bad man, I see a pretender."

Wilder - who had earlier said Fury had made his name in a "small country" - grew louder but remained seated.

But when the pair posed for head to heads, Wilder was shouting in his opponent's face, before a melee engulfed the stage.

Analysis - 'Wilder lost it'

BBC Radio 5 live analyst Steve Bunce

We've seen it before but I'm telling you now, you've never seen it with that much edge and nastiness.

Let's get this straight, Wilder lost it.

Wilder started to shout in Fury's face

What happened before the melee?

The state of frenzy in the huge conference room was mingled with shock at the way things escalated.

What is being hyped as the biggest heavyweight bout on US soil since Lennox Lewis overcame Vitali Klitschko in 2003 had seen both men remain largely respectful until this.

In such a vast city, it would be wrong to say the fight has gripped the public to date, although with Friday's weigh-in intensified by the fact it is open to the public, the customary head to head will now be under the microscope.

Wednesday's news conference came three years to the day since Fury beat Wladimir Klitschko, a win he has said owed partly to the mind games he deployed at news conferences in the build up.

The Briton referenced the mental health issues he has overcome since then and said it his now his "mission" to represent vulnerable people, insisting he would knock out Wilder.

"I stand as more than a champion - an ambassador for mental health. I am the people's champion," said Fury.

"I am not just fighting for me, I have millions of people that look up to me.

"I've heard a lot of people say Wilder by KO or Fury by points. I am telling you now, Wilder is getting knocked out."

Wilder - who was still screaming when organisers tried to end the questioning prior to the face off - said Fury "had his time" in 2015 when he ended Klitschko's 11-year unbeaten reign.

"This is a moment I have waited for for my entire career," said Wilder, 33. "This is the time, my time. Fury has had his window.

"I've sat patiently waiting. I have looked upon all these fighters, seen them do their thing, I've been happy for them.

"Now I am here. I'll be damned if I come and let a man from another country come and upset what I have built.

"He says he will knock me out but I don't believe he will have the confidence. He speaks it but doesn't believe it. When I say it you can believe it, my numbers don't lie. I will knock Tyson Fury out."

Both men are expected in the ring at around 04:30 GMT on Sunday morning in the UK. Wilder will put his title on the line and look to defend a perfect 40-fight record, while Fury is also undefeated in 27 contests.