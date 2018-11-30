Boxer Lauren Price hopes her Olympic dream is not crushed

Lauren Price was a bronze medallist at the 2018 European championships

World boxing bronze medallist Lauren Price says she would be heartbroken if her dreams of competing at an Olympic Games were taken away at Tokyo 2020.

The International Olympic Committee has "frozen the planning" for boxing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

But the IOC says it will make "all efforts" to ensure boxing features at the Games "regardless of these measures".

"I would be devastated if boxing was not in the Olympics," said Price.

Olympic chiefs have begun an investigation into the "governance, ethics and financial management" of the International Boxing Association (AIBA).

The IOC warned AIBA could lose its status as amateur boxing's governing body but says boxing at the Olympics is not under threat.

The IOC has frozen the planning for the Olympic boxing tournament at Tokyo 2020, including official contact between AIBA and the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee, ticket sales, approval and implementation of a qualification system, test event planning and finalisation of the competition schedule.

It has prohibited the use by AIBA of the Olympic properties, including the Olympic rings and Tokyo 2020 logo for any communications/advertising and/or promotional materials.

Media playback is not supported on this device Lauren Price: Welsh boxer pleads 'Don't kill my Olympics dream'

"Boxing is a massive sport and everybody wants to see it in the Olympics," said Price.

"It is my job just to train and prepare myself the best way possible.

"It would be my dreams crushed and I would be heartbroken. It is our career so I would be devastated.

"Since I have been a little kid my dream has always been to go to an Olympics. I hope AIBA and IOC can sort it out between themselves and it will be settled."

Lauren Williams (right) is a former world junior champion

Price is ranked third in the world having being crowned Commonwealth Games champion in April and winning a European bronze.

The former Wales footballer was named as one of the 20 Olympic and Paralympic athletes to watch by UK Sport.

Fellow Welshwoman Lauren Williams was also named on the list with the European taekwondo champion also looking to compete at her first Olympics.

Price revealed her taekwondo past and she is familiar with Williams.

"We go way back and it is nice to see us both on the world stage," said Price.

"I first started my career kickboxing and we were at the same club, Devils Martial Arts.

"We went to the European and world championships together and both picked up titles.

"I am a bit older than Lauren. I took the same path as her down the Fighting Chance route in taekwondo.

"I got picked out of 2,000 athletes and lived with Jade Jones and Bianca Walkden in Manchester. I was quite young at 16 and looking back now I was always better with my hands than my legs.

"So I did not feel as if taekwondo was for me and I took up boxing."